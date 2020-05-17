Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3,035.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBT opened at $3.27 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.71% and a return on equity of 4,398.64%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

