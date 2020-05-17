Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 15,500 Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAND. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.55 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.