Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,276,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 602,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 323,059 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 102,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,045,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

