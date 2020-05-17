Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

