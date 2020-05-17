Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alexco Resource worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.11 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

