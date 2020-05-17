Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 14,811 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

