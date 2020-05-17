Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 83 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

