International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $133.40 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $113.00 to $133.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.39.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

