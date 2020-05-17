International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 18,300 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.