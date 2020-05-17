Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as low as $8.59. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 69,900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.