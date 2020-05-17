Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $223.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.