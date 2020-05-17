ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.71

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.71 and traded as low as $40.68. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 12,683 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

