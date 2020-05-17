J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.