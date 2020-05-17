Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OMV in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OMVJF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. OMV has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

