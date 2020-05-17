Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

CZR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

