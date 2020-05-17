Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Choice Hotels International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

