Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

FATE stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

