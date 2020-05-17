Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra downgraded Beyond Meat to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of BYND opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $2,095,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,268,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

