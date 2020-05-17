Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scor Se’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Scor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scor had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.39 on Friday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

