Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE COP opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

