Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JEN. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.43 ($30.73).

JEN stock opened at €20.00 ($23.26) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a one year high of €30.35 ($35.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

