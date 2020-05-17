JMP Securities Lowers J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $98.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of J2 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

JCOM opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J2 Global by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

