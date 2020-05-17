JMP Securities Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $6.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $15.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of TWO opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 465.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 194.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194,815 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 426.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 89,935 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

