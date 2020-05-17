John Anthony Chappelle Acquires 740 Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) EVP John Anthony Chappelle acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $16,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TCFC opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

