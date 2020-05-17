John B. Davies Purchases 1,025 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director John B. Davies purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,936.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,437.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BHLB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

