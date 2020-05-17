John E. Noone Buys 1,000 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $16,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John E. Noone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, John E. Noone bought 1,300 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

