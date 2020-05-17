JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.89 ($4.52).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.05. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of €5.45 ($6.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.