Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 441.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

