Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) vs. First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.97 $810,000.00 N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.03 $17.00 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31% First Savings Financial Group 11.63% 11.12% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.28%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.