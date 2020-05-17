KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Benefytt Technologies (OTCMKTS:BFYT) Head to Head Review

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benefytt Technologies and KERING S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 KERING S A/ADR 1 4 5 0 2.40

Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.67%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than KERING S A/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KERING S A/ADR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and KERING S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.73 $29.61 million $3.53 5.94 KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 3.18 $2.59 billion $2.95 15.17

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KERING S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and KERING S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 38.39% 7.81% KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

