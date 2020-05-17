KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

