KeyCorp Comments on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.83 per share, for a total transaction of $97,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $345,470.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George L. Fotiades purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $264,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,187,415.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $851,035. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.