Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) vs. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Head to Head Analysis

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -22.80% -56.69% -3.43% Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -8.55% -3.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.85 -$30.10 million N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.67 $200.62 million $2.16 3.24

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Kingsway Financial Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

