Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

