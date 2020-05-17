Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Land Securities Group to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.79 ($10.44).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 523.40 ($6.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 615.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0001989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

