Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEO. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €5.78 ($6.72).

Leoni stock opened at €6.19 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Leoni has a 12 month low of €5.20 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €18.20 ($21.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.30 and its 200-day moving average is €9.37.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

