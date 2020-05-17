LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. LG Display has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 43.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,746,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

