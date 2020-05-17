LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

