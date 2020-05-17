Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Linde has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.