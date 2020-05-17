Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 79,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $389,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Canaan Partners VIII LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

