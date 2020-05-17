Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Given $9.56 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Lithium Americas’ rating score has improved by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.56 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lithium Americas an industry rank of 179 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 835.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

