Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $474.70 million, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.14. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

