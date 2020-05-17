LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.11

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $7.79. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 20,600 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

