Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 1,005,926 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,966,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 977,126 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 2,735,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 539,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

