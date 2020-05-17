Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 46.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 661,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 716.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 128,392 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP opened at $41.84 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

