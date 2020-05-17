Martin S. Mcdermut Sells 9,709 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 9,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $19,903.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RESN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Resonant Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 243.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

