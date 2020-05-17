Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,025 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

