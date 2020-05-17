McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.82.

NYSE:MCK opened at $136.45 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.87.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 215,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

