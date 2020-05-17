MediBloc [QRC20] Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.73 or 0.02104281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.02491585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00459150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00681417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069436 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00475926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.