Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.67

Shares of Metro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.67 and traded as low as $41.21. Metro shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

About Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

